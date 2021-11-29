VideoAge’s ATF Issue Will DAZle You

Yes, it’s VideoAge‘s Asia TV Forum (ATF) Issue, but it’s still a festive cornucopia of a December editorial edition, starting with an exclusive interview with Kevin Mayer, chairman of DAZN, who’s positioning the international sports streaming app among the sector’s giants, like ESPN and FOX Sports.

Then, readers will find a preview of the NATPE Miami market, with all its real-life drama, and the revelation (not officially confirmed) that the market will move to the Bahamas in 2023. Plus, there’s a review of the recently concluded MIP Cancun market, which was held in the Mexican resort city.

Naturally, the Issue presents a can’t-miss preview of what to expect at the (again) virtual ATF event in Singapore, and a review of a book about the multiple lives of Fox, 20th Century Fox, that is.

The My2¢ feature has some advice for retirees: store away all past awards and accolades in order to leave room on the windowsills for new industry rewards.

The calendar of TV trade shows for parts of the year 2022 will conclude the December Issue’s editorial line-up. All of it will turn into a live edition with the addition of the key features’ audio versions when the Issue is posted online.