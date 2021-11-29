ViacomCBS Launches Pluto TV In Nordics With NENT Group

ViacomCBS Networks International announced a new partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group to roll out Pluto TV across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in 2022.

The new Pluto TV service will incorporate ViacomCBS’s free ad-supported streaming TV service and NENT Group’s AVoD platform Viafree. The new FAST/AVoD platform will showcase Viafree local programming such as Paradise, Luxury Trap, and Familien fra Bryggen, and global content from ViacomCBS’s portfolio, including The Hills, Awkward (pictured), and more.

In addition, content from various partners will be featured in thematic channels like Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, and Pluto TV History, among others.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI, stated, “Continuing to expand Pluto TV as the world-leading free ad-supported streaming TV service is a critical element of our streaming strategy, and we are delighted to partner with NENT Group to create this new and expanded version of Pluto TV. The combination of our global content pipeline and Pluto TV’s best-in-class tech global platform, with NENT Group’s ad sales scale and powerful local Viafree content, will position Pluto TV as the leading player in the growing FAST/AVoD space.”

Annecchino added, “Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV’s growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across all key international markets.”

Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO, remarked “We are happy to have found a new and stronger way forward for Viafree through this innovative partnership that creates significant value for all parties. Viewers can enjoy Viafree’s most loved formats as part of Pluto TV’s broad FAST and AVoD offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an even more attractive proposition. With this, we are taking an important further step to sharpen our focus on our fast-growing Viaplay SVOD service, which we expect to have at least twelve million subscribers in 2025.”