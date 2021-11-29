Mediaset Changes Name To MediaForEurope

Mediaset’s board of shareholders signed off on the name change of the company to MFE MediaForEurope. The change is effective immediately.

The board also approved of the introduction of a dual-class share structure, which will be effective before January 1, 2022. The new share structure will allow for moving toward the creation of a pan-European group and will provide greater flexibility for financing future M&A transactions.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, chief executive of MFE-MediaForEurope, stated, “We are extremely satisfied with these two important steps: the creation of MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. in the Netherlands and the introduction of a two-tier shareholder structure. These measures and our excellent business results give us the possibility of looking to the future also with a view to international development.”