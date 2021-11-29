Mediaset’s board of shareholders signed off on the name change of the company to MFE MediaForEurope. The change is effective immediately.
The board also approved of the introduction of a dual-class share structure, which will be effective before January 1, 2022. The new share structure will allow for moving toward the creation of a pan-European group and will provide greater flexibility for financing future M&A transactions.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, chief executive of MFE-MediaForEurope, stated, “We are extremely satisfied with these two important steps: the creation of MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. in the Netherlands and the introduction of a two-tier shareholder structure. These measures and our excellent business results give us the possibility of looking to the future also with a view to international development.”
