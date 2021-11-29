Incendo And BlackBox Multimedia Partner On ‘Ellery Queen’

Incendo and BlackBox Multimedia optioned the TV adaptation rights to the Ellery Queen mystery novels.

The two production companies will co-develop and co-produce a scripted series, offering a modern take on the classic mystery tale. Written by cousins Frederic Dannay and Manfred Bennington Lee, the books followed Ellery Queen in intricate mystery plots. The series adaptation will feature a female detective as the lead role, with more casting announcements to be revealed next year.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and creative director at BlackBox Multimedia, commented, “Ellery Queen is one of the most definitive series of detective fiction to ever be written. The stories have been global favorites for a huge part of the 20th and 21st centuries. They have fascinating plots, unique characters, and settings you love to get lost in. The team at Incendo are the perfect partners for helping modernize this excellent and timeless series of stories.”

Gavin Reardon, international sale & co-production executive, remarked, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to develop a new series, based off an already established, globally successful IP. In collaborating with the creative minds at BlackBox Multimedia, we are eager to discover the reimagined version of the novels come to life on screens around the world.”