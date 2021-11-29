CBS Studios Teams Up With Stampede On ‘Tango’

CBS Studios entered an international first-look deal with Stampede Ventures.

The new agreement will see CBS Studios and Stampede collaborating on Tango, a limited series based on the making of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1973 film Last Tango in Paris. Co-directed by Lisa Brühlmann and José Padilha, the series spans the 18 months before, during, and after the production of the iconic film. Written by Jeremy Miller and Daniel Cohn, the series explores questions of identity, fame, and artistic ambition, through the story of how Maria Schneider, Marlon Brando, and Bernardo Bertolucci came together for the film.

CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures will present the series at market in 2022.

Lisa Brühlmann commented, “When José and Stampede approached me, I was instantly taken by the project and the chance to look closer at one of the biggest scandals of our industry’s history – despite it not being treated as such at the time. The opportunity to dive into that world, into all these fascinating characters, and especially the possibility of giving Maria Schneider a voice, is really exciting.”

José Padilha added, “Tango tells the story of two men abusing a young and unexperienced woman, not for sex, but for the sake of art. They did it on camera, and the resulting scene made it into a major feature film, acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. The director and the actors basked in success, while Maria’s pain was neglected. I’m thrilled to explore a story about the ethics of art, an important but often neglected subject matter, in partnership with director Lisa Brühlmann.”