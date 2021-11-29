Acorn TV Orders ‘Whitstable Pearl’ S2

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Acorn Media Enterprises commissioned the second season of Whitstable Pearl from Buccaneer Media.

Based on the novels The Whitstable Pearl Mysteries by Julie Wassmer, the series will see the return of Kerri Godliman in the lead role as Pearl Nolan, chef and owner of the eponymous Whitstable Pearl restaurant. The series explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery below the surface of the English seaside town of Whitstable. Production on the new series will begin in February 2022.

Season two of Whitstable Pearl will premiere exclusively on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.

Cineflix Rights oversees international distribution.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, commented, “Pearl was an instant favorite for the Acorn TV audience and one of our top performers of 2021 in multiple territories. Acorn Media Enterprises is excited to bring another adaptation of Julie Wassmer’s captivating seaside mysteries to the small screen. Also, we’re delighted to have Kerry Godliman resume the lead role, ushering us through additional nuances of this now beloved character and new parts of Whitstable’s picturesque setting.”

Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart, joint CEOs of Buccaneer Media, stated, “We are thrilled to see the world of Whitstable Pearl coming back. The response to season one was more than we could have hoped for and now the audience knows the main characters, we can build on the parts of the show we know worked best. Our hope is to see Pearl solving cases for years to come.”