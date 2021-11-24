WarnerMedia LATAM Inks Content Deal With Globo

Globo closed a content deal with WarnerMedia Latin America to deliver programming to HBO Max in the region.

As part of the agreement, HBO Max will feature several telenovelas and series from Globo, including Sweet Diva, Brazil Avenue, and The Other Side of Paradise, among others.

The deal also includes super series Hidden Truths, All the Women in the World, Harassment, Under Pressure, Doomed, and Dark Days.

Globo’s programming will be available on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, excluding Brazil.