Tubi Rolls Out On LG Smart TVs

Tubi announced that its free streaming service is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia.

LG Smart TV owners can access Tubi’s library of 35,00 movies and television series from over 250 content partners. Tubi features original series such as adult animated series The Freak Brothers and the recently launched Swim. LG Smart TV owners will soon have access to Tubi documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment, animated programming from Bento Box Entertainment, and premium independent titles.

Tubi is available across Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and more.