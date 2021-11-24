NBCUniversal International Studios Rebrands

NBCUniversal International Studios announced a rebrand to Universal International Studios.

Based in London and Los Angeles, Universal International Studios develops and produces a wide variety of content and supplies programming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. The studio division owns several production companies, including Carnival Films, Heyday Television, Matchbox Pictures, and Monkey Kingdom, among others.

The rebrand includes a new logo and a shift toward Universal Studio Group and its sister studios.