FilmRise Signs AVoD Deal With Scholastic Entertainment

FilmRise entered an exclusive AVoD deal with Scholastic Entertainment.

FilmRise secured the license of nine children’s programs, including The Baby-Sitters Club series, Animorphs, Stellaluna, and I Spy, among others. The deal encompasses the exclusive English- and Spanish-language distribution rights for AVoD and FAST platforms.

A total of 230 episodes are included in the agreement. Additional titles include the animated Horrible Histories, Astroblast, Maya y Miguel, Dear America, and Dear America: Royal Diaries.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “These programs are based on beloved book series that families have embraced over the years. Our partnership with Scholastic Entertainment allows FilmRise to share the joy of learning with a new generation of young viewers and families and significantly expands our footprint in the children’s AVoD space.”