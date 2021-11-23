WildBrain Signs Licensing Deals For Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain secured new licensees for the new and classic Strawberry Shortcake brand.

Newly announced licensing partners for the new Strawberry Shortcake include I’m The Chef Too! for culinary education and Bahama Buck’s for ice cream. WildBrain also confirmed new deals for the classic Strawberry Shortcake with boutique specialty retailers Dolls Kill and Unique Vintage in North America and Canada. Designer Samii Ryan will also roll out an apparel and accessories collaboration in early 2022, and PacSun will release a holiday collection for ladies and juniors by The Forecast Agency.

In addition, Berry in the Big City and four new seasonal specials will head worldwide via Netflix in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Berry in the Big City recently made its digital-first debut on WildBrain Spark in September.

Michael Riley, chief brands officer at WildBrain, stated, “Strawberry Shortcake’s evergreen status as a cherished brand continues to attract major partners across the entertainment and licensing industry. We look forward to building on these strong foundations as we continue to rollout the new Strawberry Shortcake for fans to enjoy on and off screen.”