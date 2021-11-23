NATPE Miami to Become NATPE Bahamas in 2023?

The excitement over the return of an in-person NATPE Miami 2022 is building up, especially after a successful in-person MIP Cancun, where many participants were looking forward to NATPE Miami at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach on January 18-20, 2022.

This is at least true for 2022, since NATPE is expected to move to the Bahamas in 2023, to the new Grand Hyatt in Nassau, supposedly with the blessing of all major U.S. studios. However, JP Bommel, NATPE president and CEO, sent a note stating that “for 2023, no official plans have been made at this time.”

The U.S. studios will be in attendance this coming January in Miami, including Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, MGM, and Sony Pictures. Plus, A+E, Banijay Americas, Debmar-Mercury, and Univision will also be there.

In addition, NATPE announced a line-up of top-level executives for its Miami 2022 conference program, with names such as Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; Laura Molen, president of Ad Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal; Byron Allen, chairman and CEO, Allen Media Group; and Cris Abrego, who’s both chairman of Banijay Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings.

NATPE’s latest news prompted veteran LATAM distributor Cesar Diaz of Miami-based 7A Media to comment, “We’ll have a large attendance from our LATAM clients. I’m very much looking forward to an in-person NATPE. We’re all craving to get back to some sense of normality.”

More detailed information will be found in the NATPE preview story of VideoAge December (ATF) Issue.