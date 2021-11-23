iQiyi Inks Content Deal With ABS-CBN

iQiyi struck a multi-title content deal with ABS-CBN.

As part of the partnership, iQiyi and ABS-CBN will produce four Filipino original series for international audiences.

Starring Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, Saying Goodbye will premiere on December 4, 2021. The series follows Elise and Ricky who cross paths at a record store fighting over the same album of their beloved artist. This chance encounter will lead them on an adventure as they try to complete Ricky’s bucket list.

Starring YouTube star Gigi De Lana and Gerald Anderson, Hello, Heart will debut on December 15. The romantic comedy portrays Heart, a beautiful and perky woman who is unlucky in life. Her life takes a turn upon meeting Saul, a business-as-usual guy who hires her to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

The companies also previewed the romantic musical Lyric and Beat, which is expected in 2022.

Cory Vidanes, chief operating officer of Broadcast at ABS-CBN, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with iQiyi for its first Filipino local original series as we continue to tell meaningful stories and champion Filipino talent. Through their technology and our expertise in content creation and production, we strive to bring excellent Filipino content to local and international audiences and subscribers of iQiyi.”

Sherwin dela Cruz, country manager at iQiyi, added, “With this world-class, multi-title partnership with ABS-CBN, iQiyi is proud to present amazing productions from the Philippines to audiences across iQiyi’s 191 territories worldwide. There is a place for us in the global spotlight and it’s time for the Philippines to shine.”