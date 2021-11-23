Autentic And Topkapi Wrap ‘Inside The Mind Of A Con Artist’

Autentic Production and Topkapi Nonfiction finished production on Inside The Mind of a Con Artist.

Inside The Mind of a Con Artist looks at con artists and some of the most extraordinary cases of fraud in recent history. The crime science series brings a select group of con artists to an institute where they are confronted with their crimes. Featured con artists include Christophe Rocancourt, Matthew Cox, Frederic Bourdin, Jan Lewandowski, Shaun Greenhalgh and Helmut Kiener.

The six-part series will premiere on Curiosity Stream and Curiosity Channel in spring 2022. Chinese streamer Bilibili and Dutch broadcaster KRO-NCRV are co-producing for their own channels.