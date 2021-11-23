A+E Networks UK Orders ‘Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan’ S4

A+E Networks UK commissioned the fourth season of Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan for the crime channel Crime + Investigation.

Produced by FirstLookTV, the true-crime series explores British murder stories that Murnaghan reported on or followed closely. With archival footage and interviews, the series chronicles ten murder cases and features commentary from victims’ family members and investigating officers.

The new season will premiere in February 2022.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of Talent at A+E Networks UK, commented, “Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan has been a huge hit with our audience, so working with true leaders in their field, FirstLookTV, on an extended run for Killer Britain for Crime + Investigation is incredibly exciting. Viewers can expect an even better finished product for the fourth run of the series, with Dermot Murnaghan bringing his trademark storytelling style to the fore.”

Will Hanrahan, executive producer at FirstLookTV, added, “This distinctive series has proved hugely popular with viewers who enjoy the combination of Dermot’s authority and FirstLook’s engaging and sensitive storytelling. It has proved popular in the USA, too, and the franchise is ready to roll out in other territories with local hosts. Dermot and the C+I team have helped in producing a winning series.”