Up The Ladder: Blink Studios

Blink Studios made appointments to its creative team.

Industry veteran Carolyn Newman has been named as EVP, Global Scripted. Based in Los Angeles, she will focus on the development of scripted content. Prior to joining the independent studio, she served as head of Scripted Television and Production at Will Packer Media.

In addition, Virginia Rankin has been brought on as in-house executive producer. She will work with Newman to identify and work with diverse talent in Canada and internationally. She previously served as an executive producer on medical drama Transplant and police drama 19-2.

John Morayniss, CEO of Blink Studios, commented, “Combined with their proven track records, keen instincts and strong relationships in the creative community, Carolyn and Virginia will establish a slate of compelling content while also supporting our producers and creative partners to help secure premium scripted IP and package talent for their projects.”