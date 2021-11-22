One Life Studios Acquires Rights To Tennis Premier League

One Life Studios acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to the new season of India’s Tennis Premier League (TPL).

The TPL brings together the best of Indian and international players in a line-up of matches across five days. The games feature eight teams and 80 players competing for the winning title.

Current Indian singles players include Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri. International players include Samantha Dawn Murray Sharan from the U.K., Diana Marcinkēviča from Latvia, and Peangtarn Plipuech from Thailand, among others.

One Life Studios’ Siddharth Kumar Tewary (pictured) stated, “As an avid lover of the sport, I have always felt that tennis is a growing sport which definitely needs more visibility and reach so that more and more sports enthusiasts adopt this game. Our objective in partnering with Skygoal TPL is to give the young talent global exposure and build TPL into a worldwide success. I am extremely excited about this unique, innovative and fast paced format and confident that every tennis lover will be as thrilled to view it.”