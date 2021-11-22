Nippon TV Unveils New Format ‘Guilty Flag’

Nippon TV introduced its new scripted format Guilty Flag.

From the creators of the drama series Your Turn to Kill and conceptualized by Yasushi Akimoto, Guilty Flag follows a man whose wife and children disappear. To convince the police to start an investigation, he uses social media to raise awareness around his family’s disappearance, but people soon wonder if he might be the culprit. The format incorporates a guessing-game element for viewers to join in guessing who the true culprit is.

Nippon TV will present the format as part of the “Treasure Box Japan” event at Asia TV Forum.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director of International Business Development at Nippon TV, remarked, “Guilty Flag depicts the harsh reality of today’s internet society where everyone can be a source of information, or worse, misinformation, and stories are created based on what may or may not be true. I am convinced that it is the perfect drama series for those of us living in this age.”