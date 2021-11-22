Dandelooo Inks Presales For ‘Ernest and Célestine’ S2

Dandelooo secured new pre-sales deals for the second season of Ernest and Célestine – The Collection.

Produced by Folivari and Melusine, the preschool series depicts the adventures of an eccentric bear and mischievous mouse. The second season will focus on Célestine and her mice friends and will introduce three new characters.

The second season was picked up by France TV, TV5 Monde, RTP in Portugal, TVP in Poland, DR in Denmark, Ceska TV in Czech Republic, RTBF in Belgium, CLS in Russia, HRT in Croatia, LTV in Latvia, RTVS in Slovenia, YLE in Finland, and RTS in French-speaking Switzerland.

Folivari producers Didier and Damien Brunner stated, “This year Ernest and Célestine will celebrate their 40 years of friendship, but their story has never been so modern, thanks to the second season of the collection. We are delighted that they will making friends around the world with the second season and the second feature film soon to be released in cinemas.”

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, added, “We are very honored that Didier and Damien Brunner have chosen Dandelooo once again as the worldwide distributors for this wonderful series which touches kids hearts all over the world.”