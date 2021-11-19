Redbox Entertainment Acquires ‘Assailant’

Redbox Entertainment picked up the U.S. distribution rights to Assailant from MSR Media.

Produced MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham, Assailant follows a British couple who travel to the Caribbean in the hopes of saving their marriage. After a bar fight between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the couple fall into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the assailant. The film stars Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, and Casper Van Dien, among others.

The thriller will premiere in 2022 with an expected limited theatrical run and available day-and-date on demand.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, stated, “We’re thrilled to soon debut this edge-of-your-seat thriller to our audience. Tom Paton and a talented cast have combined extraordinarily suspenseful storytelling with a dark motive eerily set against a gorgeous setting.”