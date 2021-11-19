NBCU Enters Partnership With ViacomCBS Networks Americas

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer Latin America and ViacomCBS Networks America struck a partnership on channel sales in the region.

As part of the deal, the two companies will split the responsibility of commercial sales of channels throughout Latin America. The agreement includes the pay-TV channels MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network and Comedy Central from ViacomCBS Networks Americas, and UniversalTV, Studio Universal, SYFY, E! Entertainment, and Telemundo Internacional from NBCU.

NBCU will be responsible for the sales of these 10 channels in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. ViacomCBS will represent these channels in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.