NATPE Miami Reveals Speakers And Programming

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) unveiled the line-up of speakers and programming events for the forthcoming NATPE Miami.

The annual in-person event will feature a range of speakers, including Bob Greenblatt, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group’s Dan Cohen, and Allen Media Group’s Byron Allen. Additional speakers include Discovery’s Kathleen Finch, NBCUniversal’s Laura Molen, and Bungalow Media + Entertainment’s Robert Friedman, among others.

Several companies have confirmed their attendance, including A+E, Banijay, Disney, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television, ViacomCBS, and WarnerMedia, among others. Global streamers will also participate, including Pluto TV, Tubi, and Redbox.

NATPE Miami will run from January 18-20, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “We are thrilled to be back in-person in Miami with safety as our main priority and, with a programming lineup that represents the evolution and transformation of the content industry. The conference is designed to address new business opportunities, new markets and financing of global productions as there is a huge demand for fresh content globally in television, film and streaming.”