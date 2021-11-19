Mediaset Distribution Presents ‘The Good Family’

Mediaset Distribution will showcase the hit drama Storia di una famiglia per bene (The Good Family) as part of its slate for the international market.

Produced by 11 Marzo Film for RTI, the drama series depicts a love story between Maria and Michele, who flee their hometown to escape pressure from their different families. Years later, when they are separated and return to their hometown, their families will do everything to keep them apart. Canale 5 saw an average share of 3.5 million viewers and an audience share of 17.7 percent for the series.

Mediaset Distribution’s Claudia Marra commented, “Alongside the strong love story between the two main protagonists and the family dramas of a poor southern family, [the series] also captures some events that really happened in the 1980s, from the Capaci’ bomb attack in Palermo when Judge Giovanni Falcone and his wife were killed to the fall of the Berlin Wall, managing to connect the fictional story with Italian and European history.”