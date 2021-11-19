M-Net, Acorn TV, And Global Screen Team Up On ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’

M-Net, Acorn TV, Global Screen, and Both Worlds Pictures announced that Recipes for Love and Murder began principal photography.

Produced by Both Worlds Pictures in collaboration with Pirate Production, the South African murder mystery series follows Maria Purvis, a recipe advice columnist, as she investigates the murder of one of her correspondents. Based on the Sally Andrew’s novel Recipes for Love and Murder: A Tannie Maria Mystery, the series stars Maria Doyle Kennedy (pictured) and Tony Kgoroge.

M-Net will hold the exclusive rights to the series in Africa, while Acorn TV will have the exclusive rights in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, Global Screen will handle distribution for the rest of the world.

Recipes for Love and Murder will premiere on M-Net in March 2022 followed by Acorn TV throughout 2022.

Thierry Cassuto of Both Worlds Pictures commented, “We are thrilled to partner with M-Net, Acorn and Global Screen to produce this ambitious series brilliantly adapted by Karen Jeynes from the delicious Sally Andrew novels.”