Latin Grammy Awards Air On TLN TV In Canada

The annual Latin Grammy Awards aired live last night, November 18, 2021, on Univision and TLN TV in Canada.

Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the awards ceremony featured a star-studded line-up of performances from musical artists, including Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Juanes, and more.

Hosted by singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras, musician Carlos Rivera, and actress Roselyn Sánchez, the event also saw the special appearance of the evening’s most nominated artist, Camilo, and Rúben Blades received the 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.