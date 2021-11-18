ZED Produces Documentaries For Curiosity

ZED signed a deal with factual entertainment media company Curiosity to produce 10 exclusive documentary programs.

The first seven productions include the four episodes of the second season of Besieged Fortresses, Battles. This gripped series looks at how fortressed redefined the art of warfare. The second season is scheduled for spring 2022.

ZED will also produce three episodes of Normandy, Northern Men Empire (pictured). The series is a deep dive into the great armed conflicts that made Normandy a coveted territory in Europe.

The new programs will premiere across Curiosity’s SVoD service Curiosity Stream and the linear channel Curiosity.

Manuel Catteau, president of ZED, commented, “This agreement strengthens the close ties between our two companies. We’re thrilled by the trust Curiosity has placed in us by ordering these films, which confirm our ability to produce high-end platform-appropriate. Content with strong storytelling. This agreement also strengthens our growth strategy in the U.S. market, which has become a key territory for us.”