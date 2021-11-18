Up The Ladder: Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios named Zara Gregory as director of Operations.

In her newly created role, Gregory will work with the company’s leadership to develop and implement an overall operational strategy. She will also be responsible for driving an operational change agenda toward long-term sustainable growth for the company.

Gregory brings over two decades of media industry experience with her to Little Dot. She previously served as Sky, most recently as group head of Transformation. She also held a number of operational roles at BBC across TV and Production.

Kevin Gibbons, COO of Little Dot Studios, commented, “Little Dot is rapidly scaling up as a global business, following a period of accelerated expansion over the past 18 months. Zara’s calibre and experience at major media brands makes her the ideal person to transform our operations and deliver significant, sustainable growth across the company, while also meeting our ambitious environmental and inclusivity commitments. We’re thrilled to have her join the team.”

Gregory added, “It really is a huge privilege to be joining Little Dot, and to work with the teams across Europe, the US and Asia creating and distributing such an incredible range of innovative content for some of the world’s biggest brands. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to help contribute to the growth of a company full of so many talented, ambitious and passionate people.”