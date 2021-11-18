Kanal D International Delivers Dramas To Asia

Kanal D International confirmed that two series from its Turkish drama catalogue are heading to Asia.

New Life recently premiered on Radio Television Brunei (RTB). In the series, Adem, who left the Special Forces, takes on a new job to protect Yasemin, the young wife of a powerful businessman. With his new job offer, Adem and his family step into a completely different world in which they are foreigners.

In addition, the romantic comedy Love of My Life will soon debut on the Malaysian pay-TV platform Astro. The romcom follows Gokce, a young ad executive facing the troubles of being a single, who has a major crush on her boss Demir.