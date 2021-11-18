ATF 2021 Highlights Asian Storytelling

Asia TV Forum & Market returns in a hybrid format on December 1, 2021.

With the theme of “Re-imagining TV: Vision 2022,” the content market will hold in-person activity on the opening day followed by conferences and panels available for streaming from December 1-3. On-demand sessions from the programming will be available on ATF+ through June 2022.

Highlights for the conferences include morning fireside chats with senior executives from leading platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent, and Zee Entertainment, among others. In the afternoons, discussions will tackle programming priorities in 2022, productions strategies following the pandemic’s impact, and trends and opportunities in virtual production.

ATF Speed Dating will present sessions with co-production commissions, including executives from Alibaba-Youku, Kidoodle.TV, WildBrain, and more.

ATF will also host pitching sessions such as the Animation Pitch, Formats Pitch, and the Chinese Pitch.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF, stated, “Asian storytelling and brands are capturing the imagination and attention of global audiences. 2021 is a good year for Asian content with a slew of well-received content released. As a pivotal entertainment content market serving the Asian region for the last 22 years, ATF is proud to be part of the exciting ecosystem championing the best of what Asia has to offer.”