WarnerMedia LATAM Acquires ‘The Anti-Vax Conspiracy’ From All3Media International

All3Media International struck a pan-territory deal with WarnerMedia Latin America to bring The Anti-Vax Conspiracy to HBO Max across the region.

Produced by Caravan and Quicksilver Media, The Anti-Vax Conspiracy investigates the origins and development of the anti-vaccination movement, exploring its impact on worldwide efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The feature length documentary sheds light on some of the disturbing activities of the growing movement.

Director Colette Camden is attached, with Dinah Lord and Eamonn Matthews as executive producers.

Janel Downing, SVP Latin America, remarked, “We are thrilled HBO Max will provide a home to this meticulously told, universally significant documentary. The award-winning teams at Caravan and Quicksilver have crafted a compelling and important piece of television exploring one of the most important stories of our time that audiences across this region will find valuable and vital viewing.”