Starzplay Greenlights ‘Party Down’ Revival

Starzplay announced that the cult comedy Party Down has been greenlit for a six-episode revival.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, Party Down revolves around a catering team of Hollywood wannabes as they work a new event each episode. The limited series will see the return of its original cast members, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullaly. The first two seasons originally debuted on Starz in 2009 and 2010.

Executive producers on the revival include Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge, and Scott. Production is expected to begin in 2022.

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, stated, “After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party. The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”