Federation Entertainment Launches U.S.-Based Animal Federation

Federation Entertainment announced the launch of the new management and production company Animal Federation.

Producers Juan Solá, Nacho Manubens, and Adil Chamakh teamed up to start the new venture. The company’s primary focus is to represent multi-hyphenate and multilingual talent. At launch, the company’s client roster includes Isabella Ferreira, Alice Pagani, and Lluis Quílez.

Animal Federation is currently developing original content and adaptations from Federation’s extensive IP library for the Latin American and the U.S. markets.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation Entertainment, stated, “Federation’s producers are already involved in launching the creations of a large number of European showrunners and directors. We had long been eager to help those talents grow into global names, including in the immensely competitive market that is Hollywood. Following Nacho and Juan’s lead, we need to find the right manager for the job, and Adil Chamakh is the perfect fit: his extensive experience both in Los Angeles and the major European capitals makes him an ideal person to manage their careers.”