eOne And LeVar Burton Entertainment Develop ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Format

Entertainment One signed a new deal with LeVar Burton Entertainment (LBE) to develop the classic trivia game Trivial Pursuit into a gameshow format.

Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit game is available in over 26 countries and 17 languages. The new format inspired by the game will join eOne’s development slate of film and TV formats based on Hasbro properties, such as Clue, Dungeons & Dragons, and Power Rangers.

Talent multi-hyphenate LeVar Burton (pictured) will host the program and serve as executive producer alongside Tara Long and Geno McDermott from eOne and Sangita Patel from LBE.

Tara Long, president of Global Unscripted Television at eOne, remarked, “LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”

Burton added, “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”