Up The Ladder: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment brought on Michael Jay Solomon as a senior advisor to the company.

Solomon will advise across various business operations, including program library and company acquisitions, co-production financing, sales, and other activities. He will have a focus on assisting the company’s global AVoD rollout.

Solomon is a seasoned television industry veteran who has pioneered the international marketplace for the American TV industry. After eight years with United Artists and 14 years with MCA, he founded Telepictures Corporation, which later merged with Lorimar. In his career, he has served as president of Warner Bros. International Television.

William J. Rouhana Jr., CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, commented, “It’s rare to find someone with the experience, relationships and knowledge of the global television business that Michael has. We are privileged to have his input and expertise as an invaluable resource in helping us further build our business.”

Solomon stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased to be senior advisor to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and to work with Bill Rouhana and the excellent, professional team that he has put together. This is a wonderful company that under Bill’s direction has grown substantially in a very short time. I look forward to contributing to this growth on a world-wide basis in all aspects of our industry.”