Sky And NBCUniversal Roll Out Peacock Across Sky Territories

Sky and NBCUniversal announced the launch of the Peacock streaming service in Europe.

The NBCUniversal streaming service will have a soft launch in the U.K. and Ireland starting on November 16, 2021, followed by a rollout across Sky territories in Europe.

Sky TV and NOW Entertainment customers in these markets will be able to watch titles from a growing catalogue of original and iconic TV and film programming from NBCUniversal. Peacock offers a number of original series such as Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, and upcoming series such as MacGruber and Bel-Air. In its classic TV fare, the platform offers The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and much more. Viewers can also catch movies like The Best Man, Hannibal, Children of Men, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among others.

Zai Bennett, managing director of Content Sky UK and Ireland, commented, “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal. With brand new Peacock Originals, must-watch reality and hit library series we couldn’t be more excited to add Peacock for all our customers, at no extra cost.”

Lee Raftery, managing director of Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal, remarked, “Following its successful phased launch in the U.S., we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky. Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”