Paramount+ To Launch ‘Halo’ In 2022

Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original series Halo will launch in 2022.

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, the series is based on the iconic Xbox franchise and dramatizes an epic 26th century conflict between humans and an alien threat.

Pablo Schreiber stars as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, alongside a cast that includes Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana. Additional cast members include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, and Natasha Culzac, among others.

Halo will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all international markets where the streaming service is available.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will oversee international distribution.