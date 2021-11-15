Calinos Entertainment Reveals New Title ‘Lawless Love’

Calinos Entertainment picked up the international distribution rights to Lawless Love.

Produced by Gold Film, the drama series portrays a love story between Davut and Gulfem that takes place during a miners’ riot in 1939. Filmed in a remote Black Sea town in northern Turkey, the series debuted on FOX in September 2021. The cast includes Ugur Gunes, Esra Bilgic, and Necip Memili.

Faruk Turgut, founder and CEO of Gold Film, commented, “We are very happy to announce our newest drama – Lawless Love – with an exceptional storyline we strongly believe in, along with its remarkable cast, director, and screenwriter. We hope that it will attain the success it truly deserves. Together with its high production value and technical quality, Lawless Love is set to leave its mark on the new TV season in Turkey.”

Firat Gulgen, founder and CEO of Calinos Entertainment, added, “We are delighted to get the distribution rights of Lawless Love, which we believe will be the best series of this season with its high production quality and engaging storyline.”