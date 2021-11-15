All3Media International Sees ‘Lingo’ Adaptations In Spain And Italy

All3Media International confirmed two new adaptations of Lingo in Spain and Italy.

Spanish broadcaster Canal Sur released a local version produced by Unicorn Content. Actress Ana Ruiz serves as host. In Italy, Stand By Me TV produced an adaptation for Rai2 under the title Una Parola di Troppo.

Adapted in 17 territories worldwide, Lingo is a wordplay gameshow format that pits teams against each other in a battle to find words and win cash prizes. The IDTV and Talpa format has aired for 29 years in France and has more than 500 episodes in the U.S.

Produced by Triple Brew Media and Objective Media Group North, the second season of the U.K. adaptation recently premiered in the U.K. on ITV. All3Media International and Two Way Media also launched a Lingo mobile game app and Facebook game for U.K. and international audiences to coincide with the ITV season premiere.