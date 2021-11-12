UHD Spain Welcomes 12 Regional Broadcasters

The UHD Spain Association announced the addition of new members.

Twelve Spanish regional broadcasters part of the Federación de Organismos de Radio Televisión Autónomicos (FORTA) will join the existing seven private groups currently part of UHD Spain.

In addition, TV3 will join as a member and Canal Sur as a collaborating company.

Led by UHD chair Pere Vila, who serves as director of Technology Strategy and Digital Innovation at Televisión Española, the association will hold its first general assembly on November 15 to welcome new members.

In its application, FORTA stated, “UHD is the present and future technology that allows Television to compete in quality with other modes of broadcasting, and that will enable a better user experience to its viewers both for the broadcast channel and for the broadband.”