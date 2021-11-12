Rakuten TV Expands Free Offering In Europe

Rakuten TV bolstered its content offering in the U.K. with five new channels available on LG Channels, the free premium content streaming service from LG Electronics.

The rollout includes the channels CNN, Rakuten Stories, Comedy Movies, Action Movies, and Drama Movies, raising Rakuten TV’s offer to a total of 23 unique channels in the main European markets. Rakuten TV’s themed channels Comedy, Action, Drama, and Rakuten Stories are also available with localized content in Spain, Germany, Italy, and France.

The expanded deal also brings new live streaming channels from third parties to LG Channels, including CNN in Germany and the U.K., and HOLA! in Spain.