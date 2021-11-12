E! Entertainment Latin America To Debut ‘Voces’

E! Entertainment Latin America will present the original production Voces, a documentary that aims to amplify women’s’ voices and question predominant stereotypes in the media.

Voces features testimonies of women such as Cecilia Roth, Lala Pasquinelli, Ana Torrejón, Mónica Milito, and Andrea Echeverri, among others. The documentary addressed current beauty standards in Latin America with an AI-powered experiment in which women across the region created imaginary faces from four questions.

Voces de E! will premiere on November 19, 2021, across Latin America, and on November 21 in Mexico.

Voces is part of an initiative on behalf of NBCUniversal International Networks to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the region. The documentary joins other original productions by E! such as Con Carmen, Escuela Imparables, and Belleza XL.