Cyber Group Studios Teams Up With Grilled Cheese Media On ‘Yum-Yum’

Cyber Group Studios entered a partnership with Grilled Cheese Media to develop Yum-Yum.

Co-created by Grilled Cheese Media’s Dave Coulier and Bob Harper, the new animated series will follow a fun-loving crew of islanders on slapstick adventures in search of the yummiest food. Coulier and Harper serve as executive producers on the series.

Pierre Sissman, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios, commented, “We’re very excited to team up with such brilliant creative minds as Dave and Bob on this hilarious new project for preschoolers. We look forward to sharing the series with audiences everywhere.”

Coulier added, “I’ve created, and been a part of family fun and laughter in movies and television my entire career. I’m excited and happy to say that Yum-Yum is fun and packed with laughs. Kids are going to love it.”