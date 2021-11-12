Actress Yvonne Orji To Host International Emmys

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its presenter line-up for the upcoming International Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Nigerian American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, the ceremony will take place with an in-person audience on November 22, 2021, in New York City. NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Thomas Bellut, director general of ZDF German Television.

The rest of the presenter line-up features Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana, and Angélica.

The awards ceremony will be held in New York City at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani. A live feed will also be available.