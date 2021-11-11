NAB Announces NAB Marconi Radio Award Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters celebrated the winners of the 2021 NAB Marconi Radio Awards during the virtual awards ceremony.

Sponsored by Xperi, and hosted by Angela Yee, the NAB Marconi Awards recognize radio stations and on-air personalities for their contributions in broadcasting. The Legendary Station of the Year went to WSB-AM in Atlanta, Georgia. WTMX-FM in Chicago, Illinois, was honored with the AC Station of the Year.

Ben Downs of Bryan Broadcasting won the Legendary Manager of the Year award. Reach Media’s Rickey Smiley won the Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.

