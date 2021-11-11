Inter Medya Secures Distribution Rights To New Hit Dramas

Inter Medya added two new successful productions to its content catalogue.

The Turkish production and distribution company acquired the distribution rights to Sooner Or Later and Destiny. Produced by Most Production, Sooner Or Later tells the exciting story and secrets of two sisters who are from different worlds and come together because of a common past. Coming from NTC Medya, Destiny portrays a heartfelt story about a woman who, despite her struggle, takes revenge. Both series aired on FOX Turkey.

Inter Medya will screen both series during MIP Cancun on November 17, 2021.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, commented, “We are delighted to announce that we have acquired two successful titles of this season. I am sure that Sooner Or Later and Destiny have great potential both locally and for the international market. We are excited to share our new titles with our business partners.”