Fred Media Signs New Deals In Canada

Fred Media finalized a slew of new content deals in Canada.

SVoD service Hayu picked up seasons one and two of Emergency and three seasons of Paramedics (pictured). Both obs-docs series portray the life-saving work of medical heroes on the frontline.

Quebecor Content obtained Space Invaders, a series that helps people de-clutter their homes, for its Casa lifestyle channel and Travels with the Bondi Vet, a series that follows Dr. Chris Brown in his veterinary practice, for the travel and adventure channel Évasion.

Bell Media nabbed Mega Zoo, a series that takes viewers behind the scenes at Zoos Victoria.

TLN TV scored a package of 38 hours from Fred Media’s Tastemade catalogue, including All the Pizza, Heritage, Frankie’s World, Struggle Meals, and Recipe for Love, among others.

Zoe Allen, sales manager for the Americas at Fred Media, remarked, “There are lot of synergies between Canada and Australia, so I am really pleased to see a number of our big, home-produced shows such as Space Invaders, Emergency, Paramedics and Mega Zoo find great new homes in the country. Hopefully they will be as well received with viewers here as they were in Australia.”

She added, “I am also delighted to have secured a first deal for Fred Media with TLN. With its unique line-up of food and lifestyle content and our specialty in those genres, including our extensive range of Tastemade titles, I’m hoping this deal will prove the beginning of a wonderful new partnership.”