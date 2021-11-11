FOX Turkey Set To Air ‘Misafir’

FOX Turkey will air the new series Misafir on November 11, 2021.

Produced by Medyapim, Misafir is the Turkish local version of the hit series OASIS -a love story- from Nippon TV. The story follows an unhappy woman who attempts suicide and is taken to the hospital. When she wakes up, she realizes she has been unidentified and thinks she has the opportunity to live a different life. The detective who took her to hospital brings her back to his family home, where an unexpected happy ending might be in store.

To date, Nippon TV, Medyapim and MF Yapim have signed seven deals for shows like Mother and Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, among others.

Keisuke Miyata, head of Sales of International Business Development for Nippon TV, stated, “We are so excited with the Turkish production. It is as heart grabbing as ever, and cannot wait for the Turkish audience to enjoy, and for it to be distributed to the global audience as well.”

Fatih Aksoy, president of Medyapim, commented, “We are proud to once again collaborate with Nippon TV on a project as remarkable as OASIS -a love story-. With a strong story as well as Hazal Kaya and Buğra Gülsoy leading the talented cast, we believe Misafir will also attain local and global success alongside our previous collaborations Kadın and Anne.”