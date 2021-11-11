DCD Rights Acquires New Drama ‘Love Me’

DCD Rights obtained the drama series Love Me for international distribution.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia for Foxtel Group, the romantic drama depicts how love can appear at the most inconvenient of times, as in the case of Clara and Aaron, who find themselves at an emotional crossroads. The series stars Hugo Weaving and Bojana Novakovic, among others.

The distributor also secured pre-sales for the second season of The Secrets She Keeps, a production by Lingo Pictures for Paramount+. Currently in production, the second season has been pre-sold to BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., and to Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights, said, “We’re delighted to offer our clients some of the very best new productions available. Love Me takes a funny, sophisticated and heartfelt look at the most universal and relatable of themes – love and grief. In our complex and confrontational world, Love Me is a timely reminder that we’re all as inadequate and remarkable as each other. The first season of The Secrets She Keeps has been a significant international success and we are sure that the continuation of this gripping story will once more hit a chord and intrigue audiences around the world.”