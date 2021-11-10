VIS Inks First-Look Deal With 11:11 Films & TV

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, entered a first-look deal with 11:11 Films & TV, the production company of brothers Manolo and Juancho Cardona.

The Cardona brothers founded 11:11 in 2005. Manolo is known for his roles in series like Who Killed Sara? and Narcos, and Juancho is an acclaimed film and TV director and producer. The deal with VIS covers the creation and development of content, including series, films, and special-format programming.

Federico Cuervo, senior vice president of VIS Americas, commented, “We are excited to continue adding the best talent to our studio’s roster, to create quality content across the globe. Manolo Cardona brings unique insights with his experience both in front and behind the camera as a successful actor and talented producer and we are thrilled to be working with him.”

Manolo Cardona added, “We are extremely excited to work with ViacomCBS. Our vision is to develop compelling content to entertain audiences around the world and we feel this will be the perfect partnership.”