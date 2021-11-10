Up The Ladder: Beyond Rights

Beyond Rights brought on Sarah Bickley to serve as new SVP of Sales.

Bickley will be responsible for both the Nordics region and the digital exploitation of the company’s catalogue. She will have an initial focus of bolstering the company’s business with AVoD platforms.

She previously worked at Tin Roof Media, where she oversaw the distribution operations of Blink Films and Outline Productions. She also spent over 15 years with Hat Trick International.

Kate Lewellyn-Jones, CEO of Beyond Rights, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the team. She brings such fantastic depth and breadth of experience, derived from working with both distributors and producers, so will undoubtedly prove to be a real asset as we continue to expand the Beyond Rights business.”

Bickley added, “I am not only thrilled to be back focusing on the Nordics region, one of my favorite territories, but also relish the opportunity to spearhead Beyond Rights’ sales strategy in the rapidly evolving digital space.”